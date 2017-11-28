Four Uighur refugees arrested after escaping from detention center

Bangkok – The Royal Thai Police has revealed that 4 of the 20 Uighur refugees, who escaped recently from the Immigration Detention Center, have already been arrested.

Police spokesman, Pol Col Kritsana Pattanajaroen disclosed said the search for the remaining 16 Uighur refugees, who were able to escape the detention center in Songkhla last Monday, is still ongoing.

Deputy National Police Chief, Pol Gen Srivara Ransibrahmanakul is expected to visit Immigration Division 6 on Tuesday, to follow up on the search personally. He has also ordered an investigation to be carried out to find out why Phuket police released 1,730 illegal migrants instead of sending them to the Immigration Bureau according to the standard procedures.

There are around 4,300 other illegal aliens nationwide who still remain unaccounted for by the Immigration Bureau. Pol Gen Srivara said any officers found to have released them illegally will be prosecuted.