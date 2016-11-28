Four suspects nabbed and 4.9 million baht recovered from ATM robbery in Suphan Buri

Police have arrested four suspects in the robbery of a money bag meant for an ATM in Suphan Buri and have recovered almost all the 5.1 million baht stolen, according to Pol Maj-Gen Somprasong Yenthuam, commander of Chon Buri provincial police.

The four suspects were identified as Pol L/Cpl Vitoon Petkarnkan, an outstanding police officer attached to Ban Boeng district police, his elder brother, Chaidet Petkarnkan, popcorn seller Somnoek Somsuay and Suchao Jaengdee.

A manhunt is still underway for two more suspects identified only as Toon and Fah who were alleged to be the ones who provided a handgun used in the robbery which took place on November 21 at a PTT petrol station on Bang Lee-Wat Pai Rongwua road in Song Phi Nong district of Suphan Buri.

The gang robbed the money bag containing about 5.1 million baht cash to be put into an ATM at the petrol station by delivery men of Krung Thai Bank.

Police first arrested Pol L/Cpl Vitoon who allegedly admitted that he plotted the robbery in order to help his brother, Chaidet, who was in need of money to clear his debt.

Police said that they had, so far, recovered about 4.9 million baht from the suspects.

Vitoon has been dismissed from police service pending a disciplinary investigation.