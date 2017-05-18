Four people arrested in connection with Pattani bombing

Four more suspects in last week’s explosion in Pattani have been apprehended and taken to an army base for interrogation.

Authorities found the four suspects inside a deserted house where they allegedly planned the attack and attached an explosive device to a pickup truck. All four of them are now being questioned at the Ingkhayuttha Borihan Military Base.

Following the explosion, the Pattani Provincial Court issued arrest warrants for nine suspects, most of whom are from Songkhla and Yala provinces and have previously committed crimes.

A Sheikhul Islam Office representative, Wisut Billateh, visited people who were injured in the explosion and conveyed the Muslim chief’s concern for their well-being.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, commenting on the call for the United Nations to list the Barisan Revolusi Nasional as a terrorist group, said that the international organization may not fully understand the problem with such complexity.

Chief of the Defense Forces Gen Surapong Suwana-adth said the army will do its best to promote peace in the Deep South, adding that the situation has improved over the past ten years.