Four flooded communities in Narathiwat’s municipal area evacuated

Over 100 residents in four communities in the municipal area of Narathiwat’s Muang district were evacuated by military personnel to a temporary shelter located at a municipal school on Monday as water in the Sungai Kolok river was steadily rising due to heavy rains.

The five communities are Hua Saphan, Lang Darn, Kuetabaru and Tha Kor Pai.

Altogether 190 villages in 58 tambons of 13 districts in Narathiwat are now flooded as flooding is spreading.

Flood water level in Hua Saphan community was measured at an average of 1.5 metres deep while the water level in seven other communities in municipal area averaged 1.1 metres as of Monday.

The Sungai Kolok river was swollen, overflowing its banks as runoffs from the mountain range kept the water level rising steadily.