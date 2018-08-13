Former Swiss driving instructor arrested in Sattahip

Bangkok – Thai police have arrested a Swiss national on fraud charges allegedly committed in his native country before he escaped to Thailand several years ago.

The Crime Suppression Division police captured the 68-year-old Zumbach Chistoph, who is wanted by the Swiss authorities for fraudulent charges after claiming to be a driving instructor who, along with his students, had road accidents only to claim for compensation from insurance companies.

He was alleged to have having committed such fraud for about 10 years, claiming some 600,000 Swiss francs in damages from insurance firms.

The suspect, who had fled to Thailand in 2014, was captured at an apartment in AD Bang Saray Lake and Resort in Sattahip.

Police have initially verified the suspect’s fingerprint and DNA samples and will send him back to his native country in due course.