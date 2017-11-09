Former National Parks director charged with encroachment

Tak – The Natural Parks and Wildlife Protection Unit has confirmed it will be taking legal action against a former director of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation for encroaching on land in Tak province.

The Department has indicated it is in the process of reclaiming land encroached upon by its own former director, Samak Donnapee on Mee Skok Mountain in Tak province. The official illegally built a holiday home on the land.

Chaiwat Limlikitaksorn, the head of a Natural Parks and Wildlife Protection Unit, explained that investigations have confirmed the home belongs to Samak despite being transferred into the ownership of a Saowanee Piyavee. Charges have been filed based on violation of Articles 54 and 72 of the Forest Act, and authorities are looking into further encroachment beyond the building.

It is expected to take a month for all charges to be filed against Samak, who has been called in to meet with the authorities.