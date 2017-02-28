Forestry Organization to give teakwood to govt for construction of rare wood museum

AYUTTHAYA,(NNT) – The Forestry Industry Organization (FIO) will provide the government with processed teakwood and rosewood for the construction of a museum aimed at honoring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit.

Manager of the FIO Wang Noi Office, Theerapong Kotayan disclosed that a total of 10,000 cubic feet of teakwood will be delivered to the government in October this year for the construction of the museum.

The remaining 40,000 cubic feet of teakwood will be sought outside of Ayutthaya province to complete certain parts of the museum. As for the rosewood, although the FIO has already obtained enough for the construction, each piece is expected to be reshaped to fit the required dimensions.

Scheduled to be completed this year, the museum will feature a variety of highly-valued wood found in Thailand.