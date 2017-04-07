Foreign workers with visa fee waived must return by April 30

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Ministry of Labor has stressed that workers from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia with non-citizen IDs (pink cards), who have had their visa fees waived during the Songkran holiday must return to Thailand by April 30th.

Ministry spokesperson Ananchai Uthaipattanachep revealed that the employers must apply for the visa fee waiver from their respective local employment offices, while the workers need to comply with the stipulated return date.

Those who exceed the deadline would have to apply for a re-entry visa, which costs 1,000 baht.