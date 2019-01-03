Foreign Trade Dept. to help exporters benefit from tax privileges

Bangkok – The Department of Foreign Trade will issue a notification prescribing guidelines for benefiting from tax privileges.

The Director-General of the Department of Foreign Trade, Adul Chotinisakorn, said on Tuesday that the department has also prepared the issuance of certificates of origin to accommodate the ASEAN – Hong Kong Free Trade Area (FTA), which is expected to be effective in the first quarter of this year.

Thai exporters are advised to study the guidelines so that they can exercise the zero-percent tax reduction right away once the agreement is enforced.

Hong Kong is an important strategic trade point of the ASEAN and one of the world’s gateways to trade and investment. The agreement is considered an opportunity to expand trade and investment by connecting Thailand to markets in other regions around the world.