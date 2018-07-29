Foreign Minister to submit testimony on alleged asset concealment

Bangkok – The Minister of Foreign Affairs will submit his testimony in an alleged asset concealment case in August.

Deputy Secretary-General of the Office of the Constitutional Court, Porntipa Sawaisuwannawong said on Thursday that Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai has already announced his plan to submit the testimony in the case of alleged asset concealment on August 7.

Porntipa said that the court will review the testimony before judges decide if Pramudwinai should be suspended from duty while the indictment is in process.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Election Commission Supachai Somcharoen said that the EC has referred to past rulings of the Constitutional Court in its consideration of the qualifications of political office holders and it was found that a case similar to that of Pramudwinai’s ended with a guilty verdict as it was in violation of the Constitution.