Foreign Minister: Police responsible for pursuit of fugitive ex-PM

Bangkok – The Minister of Foreign Affairs says that the pursuit of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra is the responsibility of the police.

Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said his ministry had received a routine report that the fugitive ex-premier had traveled to Hong Kong. However, he said it is up to the police to act on the information.

Don gave an assurance it was mere coincidence that Thaksin then traveled to Japan, while Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha was attending the 10th Mekong-Japan Summit in Tokyo. According to the Foreign Minister, Gen Prayut’s visit to Japan was meant to strengthen ties and attract investment. He denied that the visit was intended to reaffirm that Thailand will hold elections in February.

Don asked the media to avoid presenting any scandalous or sensationalized news so the country can maintain its image of stability, warning that any troubling developments could turn investors away from Thailand.