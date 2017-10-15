Foreign governments ask citizens to be respectful when visiting Thailand

Bangkok – Foreign governments have asked their citizens to be respectful when visiting Thailand during the month of October.

Countries around the world have issued travel advice for their citizens currently visiting or planning to visit Thailand this month, saying they should conduct themselves in the most respectful manner because the people of Thailand are still mourning the passing away of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The mourning period will end on October 29.

Places like the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, aka Wat Phra Kaew, and the Grand Palace will be off limits to all tourists until October 30.

The travel advice also indicates that entertainment venues may be closed, although the Thai government doesn’t forbid recreational activities.