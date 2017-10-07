Floods persist in central provinces

Uthai Thani – Several days of rainfall have led to floods in several provinces in the central plain, prompting relevant agencies to issue disaster warnings to risk-prone areas.

In Uthai Thani, thunder storms and heavy rain have caused a large volume of water to overflow the spillway of Huai Khunkaew Reservoir, flooding more than 400 rai of farmland and homes in Khao Bang Kraek subdistrict. The residents have been advised to remain on alert for a new round of flooding.

In Ang Thong, the rising waters of the Noi River have overflowed into a waterfront village in Bangjak subdistrict, affecting 117 homes. Wiset Chaichan district has advised the flood-prone households to move their belongings to higher ground.

In Lop Buri, rainfall over the past three days has overwhelmed the spillway of Huai Yai Wang Khaem Reservoir, inundating homes, roads and thousands of rai of arable land in Sa Bot district.

In Nakhon Sawan, the Nakhon Sawan Provincial Irrigation Office and related agencies have sent their inspection teams to Khlong Pho Reservoir in Mae Poen district to lower the reservoir’s level and to remove weeds. The operation has impaired the dam’s function, causing the water to overflow the spillway and flow into Khlong Pho. Canal-side communities are being slightly affected while maintenance is underway.