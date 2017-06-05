Floods ease in 25 provinces

BANGKOK – Post-flood assistance continues in 25 provinces while authorities are on high alert for more rains.

According to the Ministry of the Interior, between May 16 and June 3, seventy communities in twenty-five provinces were hit by rain-triggered floods. Although all flood-hit areas have returned to normal, many people are still in need of assistance.

Provinces across the country have been urged to be on 24-hour alert for more storms and thundershowers as well as to prepare flood prevention and evacuation plans.

In Uthai Thani province, it is reported that there are 3 million cubic meters of water in a water retention area north of Wang Rom Klao Dam, and another 15 million cubic meters of water in a monkey’s cheek also north of Wang Rom Klao Dam. Crop plantations in the area are supplied with water from the two reservoirs.