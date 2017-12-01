Floods continue in southern region

Nakhon Si Thammarat – The South of Thailand has continued to experience heavy rain, which has triggered flash floods and rain water runoff in several areas. A number of provinces have declared disaster zones in various districts.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, officials of Khao Luang National Park in Phrom Khiri district have temporarily closed access to Phrom Lok Waterfall, Ai Khiao Waterfall and three other waterfalls under their jurisdiction, following heavy runoff in the park. The officials urged nearby residents to beware of flash floods.

The province has declared disaster zones in seven districts: Cha-uat, Bang Khan, Chian Yai, Chulabhorn, Phipun, Thung Song and Pak Phanang. Officials have been dispatched to distribute animal feed to agriculturalists who are struggling to provide for their livestock.

The Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial administration has also set up an emergency flood response center to coordinate relief from various sectors. Local residents are urged to closely follow the latest information from the center.

Similarly in Songkhla, the province has established an emergency flood response center in Thepa district, after the Thepa Canal overflowed into the surrounding community. Officials have handed out food to residents of the hardest hit areas. Governor Doldej Pattanarat recently visited the district to give survival kits to flood victims, while instructing relevant authorities to monitor the situation around the clock.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that more rain is likely in the South. Low pressure cells from the Malaysian coast are moving into lower southern region and are expected to reach the Andaman Sea on December 1. Several areas in the South may experience more flooding, with rough seas and two- to three-meter waves expected in the Andaman Sea.