Floods claim 11 lives in South

As floods continued to wreck havoc to the southern provinces with more heavy rains today, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said so far 11 people have drowned and two others went missing.

It said floods have affected 157,580 families in 68 districts of 10 southern provinces of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Krabi, Trang, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Yala, Pattani, and Narathiwat.

The death toll broke down to two in Surat Thani, three in Nakhon Si Thammarat, two in Songkhla, two in Phatthalung, and two in Pattani.

The Meteorological Department issued the latest warning Monday saying heavy to very heavy rains will continue in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhka, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket and Krabi.

It warned of flashfloods and told motorists to be cautious and avoid driving in flooded areas.

High waves are also reported in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

It advised small boats to remain on shore while people walking on the beaches are also asked to be cautious of high waves hitting the shores.