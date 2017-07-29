Flooding worsens as Sonca influence intensifies

SUKHOTHAI – The tropical storm Sonca is the cause of growing concern over the weather situation in the north and northeast with Sukhothai already seeing flooding along the Yom River.

Municipal authorities in Sukhothai have laid big bags along the shores of the Yom River after some areas saw the waterway burst its banks. Residents have been told to move their belongings to higher ground and relief measures are being offered.

Small bridges in Khon Kaen province in the northeast have begun to suffer damage from high and rapid flowing waters caused by days of heavy rain. The severing of some river crossings has already stopped traffic and commuters from being able to divert to other roads.

Residences along the Panom Dong Rak Mountain Range in Si Sa Ket province have been subjected to intermittent forest run off with over 140 homes already impacted. Temporary shelters have been set up to provide initial assistance.

In Ubon Ratchathani province, homes and shops alike have been affected by rising waters in local rivers. Citizens of the province have been told to be wary of more flooding as water is drained away.

Trapped water along roadways in Lopburi province has made some roads impassable and authorities have had to employ flat bottom boats to assist locals trying to reach dry land.

State Railway of Thailand meanwhile has diverted services through Nong Khai province after phone poles were felled onto train tracks. It has asked commuters to call 1690 for information.