Flooding in some submerged areas of South subsides

Bangkok – Flood water has subsided in many areas of the South after a break in the inclement weather. However, some of the submerged areas have continued to be affected due to high tides.

In Trang province, the flood levels in many areas have slightly increased after a high tide hit the province and flood barriers along the Trang River collapsed. The disaster prevention and mitigation center, region 18th in Phuket and the Trang provincial administration installed water pumps to remove water out of submerged temples and schools.

In Hat Yai district in Songkhla, the flood level decreased and the situation resumed its normal state. Mobile medical teams had traveled to the affected areas in the province to provide treatment and medical advice to people.

More than 20,000 rai of farmland in Yala has been affected by the flooding so far. The affected farmers are urged to contact local government units for financial assistance. The flood in Mueang district in Pattani has started to subside but some areas in the province are still submerged.

Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army Gen.Chalermchai Sitthisart said that the army had instructed the 4th Army Area Command to work with the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation and relevant units to facilitate and provide assistance to people in nine southern provinces hit by the floods. Shelters for the flood-affected have been set up in 14 areas.