Flooding situation normalizes in the North

Bangkok – As flooding in the northern part of Thailand begins to abate, meteorologists are forecasting scattered rain showers and forest runoff in the South.

Governor of Uthai Thani province, Manrat Ratanasukhon, has visited flood-hit residents in his district to offer moral support. The Chao Phraya River overflowed into six villages, damaging over three million hectares of farmland. The governor led public officials in distributing 583 survival bags and medicines to flood victims.

Floodwaters are currently receding from Had Thanong subdistrict, with only pockets of low-lying areas still inundated. Authorities rushed to deploy water pumps to drain the area, so that commercial activities may resume.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported that 12 provinces were hit by flooding, including Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Suphanburi, Nong Bua Lamphu, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin, Roi Et and Prachuap Khiri Khan. The department has coordinated disaster relief efforts with local officials and meteorologists, especially in the South, where rain has persisted.

The Meteorological Department reported that the South will see continuous rainfall as well as heavy rain in some areas. It advised southern residents to beware of flash flooding and waves of up to two meters in the Gulf of Thailand.