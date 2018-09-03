Flood monitoring ad hoc center to adjust water release plan of major dams

Thailand, 31st August 2018 – The flood monitoring ad hoc center has announced that it will adjust the water release plans of both Vajiralongkorn and Srinagarind dams on September 4th.

Samrueng Saengphuwong, the deputy secretary-general of the Office of National Water Resources and director of the ad hoc center has reported that currently there are several major dams that have exceeded 80% of their capacity and are now in the ‘Upper Rule Curve’.

He elaborated that the water level in Nam Oun Dam is now at 110% with an outflow rate of 8.69 million cubic meters per day. The rate of water release is to be reduced due to the prediction that the downpours in September and October will lessen.

The director of the ad hoc center said today that the water storage level of the dam in Phetchaburi Province is at 106% and it’s 102 centimeters above the spillway. Water being released from the dam is 15.31 million cubic meters daily and is being directed into the local Phetchaburi River.

The director said Phetchaburi dam will increase the outflow rate to 11.23 million cubic meters per day.

Director Samrueng said the Vajiralongkorn dam in Kanchanaburi is currently releasing 52.31 million cubic meters of water each day. However, the officials will increase the rate by five million cubic meter each day from September 4th – 10th. At the moment, the dam’s water level is at 94%

He then gave details of the water release schedule for Srinagarind, saying the authority will increase the rate from 22 million cubic meters per day to 28 million from September 7th – 13th. The dam’s water level is at 91 percent at the time of this report.

The volume of water being released daily from Khun Dan Prakan Chon and Pranburi dams is 7.8 million cubic meters per day and 11.08 million cubic meter per day respectively. The water content of the former is 86% and the latter 81%.