Flash floods in upper Thailand during June 13-16

BANGKOK – The Meteorological Department is warning residents in the upper part of Thailand to beware of the possibility of flash floods next week.

Deputy Director-General of the Royal Irrigation Department Thongplew Kongjun said today that the department has received requests to release more water from the east and the west sides of the Chao Phraya Dam and to limit the amount of water discharged from the front of the dam to no more than 500 cubic meters per second.

Mr. Thongplew said that the people who have made the request, have been worried about heavy rains and floods hitting Lop Buri, Ayutthaya and Suphan Buri where paddy fields are at risk of being damaged by an inundation.

Representatives of affected communities and related district offices have also been in discussion about how to ease the impact of floods.

As the Chao Phraya Dam has been releasing water at the rate of 599 cubic meters per second, the water level in front of the dam has risen by five to 10 centimeters.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department forecasts more rain between June 13 and 16 in the North and the Northeast, and residents in these areas are warned to beware of flash floods and turbulent water ways.