Five southern provinces remain flooded

Songkhla – The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has confirmed that five southern provinces still remain flooded.

According to the DDPM, the five provinces are Songkhla, Phatthalung, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani.

In Songkhla province, Songkhla Lake has overflowed its embankments and flooded the homes of more than 114,000 people.

130,800 people in the municipality of Phatthalung and surrounding areas are going through a similar ordeal.

In Trang province however, only Kan Trang district remains under water.

As for Nakhon Si Thammarat province, at least 207,000 people in 17 districts are coping with the ongoing flood crisis.

In Surat Thani province, the homes of approximately 21,000 people in six districts are affected by the inundation. The DDPM has already asked the army and local administrative organizations to reach out to the victims, to assist where possible.