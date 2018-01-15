Five officers transferred after massage house raid

Bangkok – Five Wang Thong Lang police officers have been transferred following a massage house raid on Friday night in Bangkok.

Led by the Department of Special Investigation, the raid took place at Victoria Secret, a massage house on Rama 9 road in Huai Kwang district which is under the jurisdiction of Wang Thong Lang Metro Police Station.

According to Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) Commissioner, Pol Lt Gen Chanthep Sesavej, more than 100 women were rescued and at least 10 were under-aged.

The five officers transferred to inactive posts are Pol Lt Col Prachya Bunyuen, Pol Lt Col Naren Kruengsanuk, Pol Lt Col Phichai Toontham, Pol Lt Col Dechawat Khankasikam, and Pol Col Thammanoon Bunruang who is the Wang Thong Lang police chief.

The MPB commissioner said the transfers would help ensure transparency in the investigation.

The owner of the premises will face human trafficking charges and will be investigated for money laundering.