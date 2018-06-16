Fishing restrictions imposed over Bangkok Bay

Samut Prakan – The Department of Fisheries has imposed restrictions on fishing over the Bay of Bangkok during the summer months.

Every year during June and July, the Bay of Bangkok is home to many migrating marine animals, and the restrictions will help minimize the impact of fishing activities while promoting sustainability of marine resources.

The Assistant to the Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister, Niwat Sutheemeechaikul, said fishing vessels are prohibited from using certain fishing equipment during the breeding season, from now until September.

According to the Department of Fisheries, its measures carried out in the previous years had proven to help improve the sea environment, as reflected from the increasing number of marine animals.