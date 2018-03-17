Fishing boat operators urged to renew licenses

Bangkok – Fishing boat operators have been urged to renew their fishing licenses before the expiry date on April 1st.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya, the committee overseeing fishing licenses at the Department of Fisheries has resolved to increase the period for seabed, open water, and anchovy fishing in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea by 20 days in the 2018 – 2019 season.

Fishing operators will have up to 270 days a year to catch fish and crustaceans. Fishing operators can renew their licenses at local fisheries offices in 22 coastal provinces.

Gen Chatchai said the longer fishing season was the result of successful efforts between the government and fishing operators to combat illegal fishing. He claimed that eliminating illegal fishing will enhance the sustainable competitiveness of the Thai fishing industry on a global scale.