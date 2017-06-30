Fisheries Dept to announce new marine life protection measures

BANGKOK – The Department of Fisheries is preparing to issue new measures to protect marine life from destructive fishing practices.

The move comes after calls for the use of Section 57 of the 2015 Royal Ordinance on Fisheries to prevent and reduce the threat to juvenile fish. According to Director-General of the Department of Fisheries Adisorn Promthep, only fishing nets with meshes larger than 4×4 cm are permitted, in order to minimize unwanted bycatch.

Other existing measures include a ban on highly efficient fish traps within three nautical miles of the coastline. Operators whose fishing boats have reportedly caught undersized fish will face legal action.

Mr. Adisorn explained that the planned measures need further consideration from related agencies before coming into effect to allow fishing operators to adapt accordingly.