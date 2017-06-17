First suspect in Phra Mongkutklao Hospital bombing apprehended

Authorities have apprehended the first suspect behind the recent bombing incident at Phra Mongkutklao Hospital, finding explosives components in the apartment of the man arrested.

A joint force of police and soldiers carried out the apprehension at a targeted residence in Ramintra area of Nonthaburi province, taking into custody a 62 year old man only described as a retired electrical engineer. He has been taken to the 11th Military Circle for questioning by the Army Region 1 Commander Lt Gen Apirach Kongsompong.

The search of the suspect’s room turned up a large number of components for explosives as well as four assembled pipe bombs. The evidence has lent credence to the belief that the individual was behind the bombing at Phra Mongkutklao Hospital on May 22. While the suspect has denied involvement in the incident he has admitted to a personal hatred of the military.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Defense, Maj Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanich, acknowledged that it is unlikely the suspect acted alone and is more likely part of a larger network which authorities must uncover. He called on members of the media to contribute to the investigation due to the sensitivity of the case.

Deputy National Police Commander, Pol Gen Sriwarah Rangsibhramnakul said that work on the case has progressed steadily but noted that the facts can only be announced by Police Commander Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda.