Fireworks, sky lanterns banned on Loy Krathong Day

Bangkok – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is to open 30 parks where the public can celebrate this year’s Loy Krathong Day. However, fireworks and sky lanterns will be strictly prohibited during the festival.

Bangkok Governor Pol.Gen.Atsawin Kwanmuang said this week that the BMA’s Loy Krathong event is scheduled for 3rd November 2017 from 5 PM – 12 AM at Rama VIII Bridge on the Thon Buri side of Bangkok, while 30 public parks in Bangkok will be open for people to float their Krathong baskets in the waterways there.

The governor called on people to organize polite celebrations since the mourning period for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej has just ended. People who use fireworks and release sky lanterns are subject to imprisonment of up to three years and/or fine of up to 60,000 baht.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Thanasak Patimapragorn says every province can celebrate the Loy Krathong festival but encouraged polite celebrations. Fireworks will be banned on Loy Krathong Day, he added.

Deputy Director-General of the Public Relations Department, (PRD) Dr.Charoon Chaiyasorn said this year’s Loy Krathong event scheduled to take place for on 1st – 3rd November at the PRD head office will feature many activities such as a Krathong procession, a Noppamat beauty pageant, a singing contest and more than 150 booths selling low-priced products.