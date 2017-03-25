Finland urged to protect Thai workers hired as berry pickers

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Ministry of Labor has called on Finland to enhance protection measures for Thai nationals hired to pick berries in the Scandinavian country.

Department of Employment (DOE) Director-General Varanon Peetiwan revealed today that the DOE had requested the Finnish ambassador to Thailand revoke the labor import quota given to some companies which unfairly treat Thai workers, and to enhance the protection measures for Thais employed as berry pickers in Finland by ensuring that they receive adequate income in proportion to the high cost of living and provide a complaints channel and troubleshooting mechanism to address problems which may arise with the Thai workers.

During July to September every year, many Thai workers travel to Finland to pick wild berries in the hope they will bring substantial money back to Thailand. However, some workers still don’t receive the money they expected, and in some cases they are being treated unfairly. Thai berry pickers last year also suffered from a drop in berry prices, reducing their wages. Some workers reported being treated unfairly by purchasing companies.

Finnish authorities this year limited the quota of foreign berry pickers working in Finland by no more than 3,500 persons. Interested people are reminded to consider the offer carefully as this job doesn’t guarantee an income, while workers must be physically able enough to work in a cold climate and live for some months in a not so convenient setting.

The Department of Employment is providing a consultation service for persons interested to work as berry pickers; it is available at all provincial employment offices, at the Department of Employment headquarters, or by phone on the 1694 hotline.