Fines for minor traffic offences reduced to 100 baht

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) is ready to reset fine payment for minor traffic offences to only 100 baht across the board as a New Year gift for traffic violators

But the reduction of the traffic fines does not cover offences which affect traffic system or cause troubles to other people who share the same road such as drink driving or jumping traffic lights.

According to Pol Maj Gen Jirapat Phumijit, MPB deputy commissioner, the purpose of this campaign was also to encourage motorists who remained keeping their traffic tickets unpaid for reasons of fearing high fine payment to come to the police and have them paid.

Besides they could also return to driving with driving licences again after settling the fine payment.

He said motorists who had their driving licences held up by the police for traffic violations in 2016 could join the campaign to have their fine payments reset.

But he made clear that only minor traffic offences with maximum fine not exceeding 1,000 baht could be compromised.

Offences that could be settled under this reset campaign include using vehicles with incomplete parts or equipments, not carrying driving licences while driving, not wearing crash helmets, not fastening safety belts, using mobile phones while driving.

But for offences that creates trouble to other road users, causing traffic problems such as parking at no-parking areas, parking in the way that obstructs traffic, driving on walkways, drink driving, jumping stop lights, violators are not allowed to join.

He added that all motorists could join the campaign at all 88 police stations in Bangkok and at the Traffic Police Command from now until January 4.