Female hippo at Dusit Zoo celebrates 51st birthday

Bangkok – A female hippopotamus at Dusit Zoo on Friday celebrated her 51st birthday anniversary with specially provided treats.

The birthday girl, Mae Mali, was treated to a cake, vegetables, and various kinds of fruit. At 51 years old, Mae Mali is the oldest hippo in Thailand, according to Dusit Zoo.

Zoo officials say she has been with the park since June 8th, 1967. When she arrived from the Netherlands; Mae Mali was then only one-year old.

Since her arrival to Dusit Zoo, she has given birth to 14 offspring.

Her birthday celebrations, which are continuing through the weekend, feature a parade by zoo animals and an exhibition about Mae Mali and her many children.