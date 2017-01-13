Female Buddhist monks file complaint against gender discrimination

A complaint was lodged with the Committee to Consider Gender Discrimination by a group of 72 bhikkhuni or female monks who were blocked from entering the Grand Palace to pay tribute to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej last month despite a verbal permission from the Palace.

The complaint was lodged by Ms Kanchana Sutthikul on behalf of the female Buddhist monks and novices.

The female monks and novices from Nakhon Pathom claimed that they received confirmation from the palace office to pay respect to the late king at 3.30 pm. However when they queued up waiting for their turn to pay tribute, they were told by a member of the screening committee that they were not allowed to get in because they were illegal.

Mrs Panida Hansawat, an official of the committee, said the complaint letter would be checked that it met with legal requirements before it was to be delivered to the committee for consideration.