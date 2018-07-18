FDA inspects pesticides in vegetables for consumers’ safety

Bangkok – According to a warning from the Pesticide Alert Network (Thai-Pan) on excessive levels of pesticide in vegetables sold in markets, Secretary General of FDA, Dr. Wanchai Sattayawuthipong said Tuesday that the FDA has continuously inspected and monitored markets on this issue. The FDA has also strengthened preventative measures by launching two regulations to control the level of pesticides and the process of preserving fruit and vegetables.

The FDA is working with provincial public health offices around Thailand to ensure the safety of consumers in the consumption of fruit and vegetables by sending samples to be examined for the pesticides. The test results from June 2018 show that 86.5 percent of samples passed the standard while 13.5 percent of the samples failed.

Having detected the sale of some contaminated fruit and vegetables, the FDA will proceed with legal action and report the surveillance results to the related department such as the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives.