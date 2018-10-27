Farmers to demand lifting of restrictions on three chemicals

Bangkok – An agriculturalist group is preparing to demand the Dangerous Materials Commission lift restrictions on the use of Paraquat, Chlorpyrifos and Glyphosate, arguing a lack of evidence in support of the alleged danger of the substances.

Secretary-General of the Safe Farming Federation, Sukan Sangwanna, explained that her group will be calling for a re-consideration of restrictions on the three chemicals, which are currently only allowed for use in the growing of economic crops such as sugar cane and rice. The group is to argue that claims of danger made against the substances lack scientific backing or any clear research and are ready to prove that no samples were ever sent for testing. It is also to submit that random testing by four different state agencies of 7,054 samples found traces of the chemicals in only 11.2 percent of farm goods with none exceeding standard limits.

Chairperson of the Love Mae Klong Network, Anchulee Lakamnuayporn, says that the majority of farmers use the chemicals appropriately and that unsubstantiated claims of residual traces of the substances have eliminated 80 percent of revenue from growers of Chinese Broccoli, which has fallen in value to 2 baht per kilogram from a previous 30 baht.