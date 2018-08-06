Exhibition opened to commemorate 135th Anniversary of Thailand Post

Bangkok – Thailand Post Company Limited initiated the celebration of the 135th anniversary of the country’s postal service on August 4 with the opening of a special exhibition that depicts the history and the future prospects of the service.

The exhibition takes visitors back to the start of the postal operation over a hundred years ago and all stages of transformation towards the era of Thailand 4.0.

At the opening of the exhibition, the 135th Thailand Post Commemorative Stamps were also officially unveiled and sold.

The exhibition is open daily, except Monday and public holidays, until October 31 at the Grand Post Office in Bangkok and visitors will each receive the commemorative stamps as souvenirs.