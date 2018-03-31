Exhibition held to celebrate HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn’s birthday

Bangkok – The Ministry of Transport has invited the public to an exhibition held to honor Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on the special occasion of her 63rd birthday anniversary on April 2nd, 2018.

Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith presided over the opening ceremony of the exhibition called ‘Duai Rak Rae Pakdi Chak Hua Jai Suvarnabhumi’ at the Novotel Bangkok Suvarnbhumi Airport Hotel.

The event features more than 200 paintings of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn by 12 artists and an exhibition on her lifelong work.

Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about her interests in music, Thai culture, languages, education, social development, and literature. They can also purchase paintings of the princess as souvenirs.

Some of the proceeds will be donated to the Fund for the Development of Children and Youth in Remote Areas. Locally made goods from Samut Prakan province will be offered until April 2nd.