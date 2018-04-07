EU officials to observe IUU prevention progress in Thailand this week

BANGKOK – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Chatchai Sarikulya has visited the Command Center to Combat Illegal Fishing (CCCIF) to ensure its readiness ahead of the arrival of European Union (EU) officials.

While presenting policies, Gen Chatchai stressed the organization’s commitment to tackling illegal fishing.

The CCIF is operated by the Fisheries Department.

The Deputy Prime Minister later attended a meeting to prepare the center for the EU officials arrival on Wednesday. Visiting inspectors will be in the country until April 11th to observe Thailand’s progress on the elimination of illegal fishing.

According to Gen Chatchai, both Thailand and the EU have been working closely over the past two years to solve issues related to unreported and unregulated fishing.

Certain technologies have been adopted by Thailand to deal with the problem more effectively and sustainably. Gen Chatchai added Thailand had been following the EU’s guidelines.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Prime Minister claimed it would take some time before Thailand is completely free of illegal fishing because more steps need to be taken. He also wants to align the standards of Thai seafood to those of the EU and the United States.