Environmental problems on Si Chang island addressed urgently

BANGKOK – The Pollution Control Department is urgently tackling environmental problems on Si Chang island.

Director-General of the Pollution Control Department, Chatuphon Burutphat and Director of the Chon Buri Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office Weera Thongpraphai on Thursday met with executives of the Si Chang district office and other relevant units, to address environmental problems on the island. Most of the problems concern pollution caused by ship-to-ship transfer operations, waste from seagoing ships and on the island, as well as waste water from residences and hotels.

The department will issue ministerial regulations to regulate ship-to-ship transfer operations and push for international laws to tackle the problems of waste from foreign cargo ships along with anchorage zoning.

Only six out of 10 tons of waste on the island are properly disposed of. The government therefore urges people on the island to support a campaign for waste separation, and regularly dispose of waste in incinerators. As for the treatment of waste water, the municipality is considering the installation of small waste water treatment systems across the island.