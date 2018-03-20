Environmental development plan being drafted for the EEC

Bangkok – Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is to compile an environmental management plan for the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) that also touches on developing the quality of life for citizens in the area.

The plan is to focus on industries and tourism as well as the environment and will call for joint efforts by all sides and opinion gathering sessions between relevant agencies and stakeholders. The project aims to help enhance the EEC, which extends across Chacheongsao, Chonburi and Rayong provinces, and will take place over a period of four years from 2018 to 2021. Its main concerns will be avoiding air pollution, protecting against chemical disasters, reforestation and the creation of a support network. A total of three phases will take place, an initial phase, a network building phase and a completion phase.

Any opinions and views will be considered before the plan is submitted to EEC Development Policy Commission.

The latest opinion gathering session was led by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Gen Surasak Kanchanarat.