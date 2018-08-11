Entrance fees to be waived at all national parks on Mother’s Day

Bangkok – The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) will waive entrance fees at all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries on August 12, honoring Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of the Ninth Reign.

DNP Director-General Thanya Netithammakun recently made the announcement, saying his department’s initiative encourages people to visit natural parks and sanctuaries to study nature while forging bonds among family members, fulfilling Her Majesty’s wishes for all Thais to support the conservation of natural resources such as forests, wildlife, plants and herbs in all parts of the Kingdom. Her Majesty also cares deeply for natural resources and wants to make sure they are protected.

Director-General Thanya, also announced that his department will launch a campaign to reduce the use of plastic bags, styrofoam containers and plastic cutlery. All of its units will participate in the program by refraining from using plastic items which are harmful to the environment.

However, recognizing the inconvenient aspect of the initiative, Thanya said officials will provide cloth bags to visitors to use for discarded plastic, while inviting residents to join his department’s campaign to promote recycling and waste management.