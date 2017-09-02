Energy regulator begins studying pricing adjustments for next year

BANGKOK – The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has begun studying new electricity pricing for next year as well as investment plans for the nation’s three energy agencies.

ERC Spokesman Weeraphol Jirapraditkul stated after a forum on views towards a backup electricity rate that the ERC has hired consultants to study adjustments to the electricity pricing framework as new prices are to be announced in 2018. The commission is looking for tighter control of the nation’s three energy agencies as well as an adjustment to the current energy service charge of 38.22 baht a month but has not decided whether the rate will increase or decrease. The present base price for energy is 3.75 baht a unit.

The commission is also to discuss accommodating charging stations for electric vehicles as it must maintain the rate as that used by the National Energy Policy Commission when it piloted stations. The rate is currently based on Time of Use and is 4.10 baht per unit during the day and 2.60 baht per unit at night.

Opinions collected during the forum with focus groups are to be put to the National Energy Policy Commission within this month.