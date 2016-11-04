Empress Michiko says King Bhumibol is like her elder brother

Japan’s Empress Michiko has said she respects His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej as a brother, according to the National News Bureau of Thailand today.

NNT quoted Japan’s Asahi Shimbun newspaper as reporting that Empress Michiko told the Japanese media that she was saddened to learn about King Bhumibol’s passing on 13th October.

His Majesty was 6 – 7 years older than the Empress and he had been like a brother to her since she was 20 years old, she said in her letter to the Japanese press.

The Empress stated further that she had learned about the Thai King’s illness and hoped that she would have an opportunity to meet him again. The Empress also extended her heartfelt condolences to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, all members of the Royal Family and Thai people.

The Thai and Japanese Royal Families have enjoyed close relations since the 19th century.

Emperor Akihito has visited Thailand three times.

His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej visited Japan in 1963.