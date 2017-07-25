Employment centers facilitate compliance with foreign labor decree

TRAT – Various agencies under the Ministry of Labor have established a center in Trat province to facilitate the registration of undocumented foreign workers.

The center was established at the indoor sports stadium by the Provincial Department of Employment, Department of Skill Development, Department of Labor, Department of Labor Protection and Welfare, and the Social Security Office.

The center’s opening day saw many employers arriving to register their foreign staff, who did not possess identification cards or work permits. The center is open every day from July 24th to August 7th and offers counseling and data-processing services, before it enters its screening phase from August 8th to September 6th.

The 2017 royal decree on foreign labor management stipulates penalties for employment violations, roiling the private sector. The National Council for Peace and Order has therefore called for policies to better facilitate compliance with the new law.

Employment centers across the country are meant to service businesses who employ undocumented Cambodian, Laos, and Myanmar nationals.