Employers warned not to hire migrant workers as shop attendants

Bangkok – The Ministry of Labor has warned vegetable and fruit vendors not to hire migrant workers to work as shop attendants, as it is one of the occupations reserved for Thais only according to the law.

Employment Department Director General Waranon Pitiwan made the comment after reports emerged that a number of Lao, Cambodian and Myanmar migrant workers are selling fruit and vegetables at Si Mum Muang market, Thailand’s largest fresh fruit and vegetable wholesale market in Pathum Thani province.

Waranon said employing migrant workers to sell at the market is considered a violation of the country’s Foreign Workers Employment Act, but the penalties have been waived, following the order of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) until December 31. The labor official called on employers and migrant workers to enter the legal employment system before the end of this year.

Waranon said the Ministry of Labor is considering drafting a new law on the occupations and professions prohibited to migrant workers.