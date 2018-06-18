Emergency decree lifted in seven Southern districts

Pattani – The government has declared the lifting of the emergency decree in seven southern border districts following a decline in violence in the far South.

According to Spokesperson of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC) Region 4, Col. Pramote Prom-in, the revocation of the state of emergency in Su-ngai Kolok district of Narathiwat province was declared in the government gazette on 13th June and will come into effect from 20th June onwards.

The government earlier repealed the emergency decrees covering Mae Lan district of Pattani province, Betong district of Yala province and four others in Songkhla province. ISOC Region 4 has requested that a security decree be declared in Betong and Su-ngai Kolok in place of the emergency decree.

Meanwhile, ISOC Region 4 has decided to extend the state of emergency in the other districts of Narathiwat, Yala and Pattani, with the exception of Su-ngai Kolok, Betong and Mae Lan, for another three months, starting from 20th June.