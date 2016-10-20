Embassy of India offers prayers to His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej

BANGKOK -The Embassy of India is offering prayers and paying its respects to His Majesty the late King of Thailand on Thursday 20th Oct 2016 at the India Thai Chamber of Commerce.

To offer condolences to the Thai nation and the people of Thailand, all Indian associated communities and business associations are coming together to offer prayers and pay their respects to His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The assembly takes place on Thursday 20th Oct 2016 from 5.00 pm to 7.00 pm at the India Thai Chamber of Commerce at Sathorn Soi 1, Bangkok, Thailand. All in attendance will reflect on His Majesty’s significant achievements and the values he lived his life by.

Prayers, starting with chanting by Buddhist monks, followed by multi religious prayers by Indian Communities living in Thailand will be held during the service.

H.E. Bhagwant Singh Bishnoi, Ambassador of India to Thailand and officials from the Embassy of India will also be present. This event is open to all. As a mark of respect, all attendees are requested to wear black, white or dark, muted clothing, at this prayer meeting.