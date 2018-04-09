Eleven reform plans promulgated in Royal Gazette

Bangkok – The eleven reform plans drafted in the 20-year national strategic plan have now been promulgated according to a deputy prime minister.

DPM for Legal Affairs Wissanu Krea-ngam said the reform plans were endorsed by the cabinet and the National Legislative Assembly, and have already been published in the Royal Gazette.

The eleven plans strive for long-term development and sustainability in many sectors such as politics, state administration, legislative affairs, the judicial system, education, the economy, natural resources and the environment, public health, mass media and information technology, and social affairs.

Implementation of the plans will be overseen by responsible committees as stipulated in the National Reform Plans and Procedures Act, B.E. 2560.

In terms of the reform of public services, Wissanu said six months from now, members of the public will no longer have to present copies of their documents to federal agencies and that public services will be faster and more accessible.