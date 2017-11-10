Elephant fest underway in Surin

Surin – The northeastern province of Surin has declared open the 57th Elephant Festival in Sikhoraphum district.

Governor Adthaporn Singhawichai presided over the opening ceremony at Sri Narong Stadium on Thursday. The world’s first twin male elephants, Thong Kham and Thong Thaeng were at the venue to greet visitors.

Event-goers will be able to shop for selected products of different provinces and enjoy a fruit parade, the annual elephant banquet and shows featuring hundreds of smart and adorable jumbos.

The elephant banquet will take place on 17th November at Phraya Surin Phakdi Si Narong Chang Wang Monument. The shows will be held at Sikhoraphum temple and Elephant Round-Up Field from 17th to 19th November.

The popular festival continues until 19th November.