Electricity bills to rise next year

Bangkok – The Office of the Energy Regulatory Commission (OERC) is set to increase the fuel tariff (FT) on electricity bills by 4.30 satang per unit next year.

The new rate will apply to electricity bills from January to April next year; bringing the average electricity cost per unit to 3.6 baht. The current FT rate, set for September to December bills, is 15.90 satang per unit. The adjustment is the first in 16 months.

Rising fuel prices have led to the rate increase. The OERC claimed, without effective management, the FT could rise by as much as 8.10 satang per unit. The FT is likely to rise further if fuel prices continue to rise.