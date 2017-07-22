Efforts to suppress zero-dollar tours

BANGKOK – The Land Transport Department (DLT) has cooperated with the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) to suppress zero-dollar tours.

DLT Director General Sanit Phromwong disclosed that the DLT had cooperated with relevant agencies, including military units, the tourist police, the Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO), the Tourism Business Department, the Revenue Department and local administrative organizations to clamp down on zero-dollar tour operators by regularly inspecting vehicles suspected to be illegal tour operators.

The DLT Director-General added that the DLT has prepared a plan for inspecting and impounding unregistered buses, which will be implemented through the cooperation of the military and police officers.

Using unregistered buses to transport tour groups is an offense under the Land Transport Act 1979, violators face a fine of 5,000 baht per offense. 1,298 offenses were recorded between 1 October 2016 – 19 July 2017.

The DLT will also ask the Royal Thai Police and the Metropolitan Police Bureau to strictly inspect and impound unregistered buses that are used for transporting tour groups.